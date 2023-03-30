Watch Now
NewsUS News

Actions

Nashville police release 911 calls made during school shooting

Metro Police have released the 911 calls made during The Covenant School Shooting.
Nashville School Shooting
Posted at 12:56 PM, Mar 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-30 14:56:25-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Metro Nashville Police Department released the 911 calls made during the shooting at The Covenant School. Three callers are heard asking for police to respond to the school after a person began opening fire.

Six people, including three children, were killed in the shooting on Monday.

We have edited the video, which can be viewed in the video player above, to keep the caller's names and phone numbers private.

Some viewers may find the audio disturbing.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Nashville.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Get your FREE KTVH Streaming App