Nathan Chen has record-setting performance in men's short program

American figure skater Nathan Chen set a new record in the men's short program at the Beijing Olympics.

"I'm just elated," Chen said after getting a score of 113.97.

The previous high score in a men's short program was 111.82, which was set by Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu, who faltered Monday night.

Chen landed two quadruple jumps and a triple axel.

Chen goes into the free skate with a five-point lead over his closest competitor, Japan's Yuma Kagiyama.

Hanyu, who won gold in the previous two Olympics, finished eighth in the short program after failing to complete his first quadruple jump.

The men's free skate will take place Wednesday night.

