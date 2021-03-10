National Guard to remain stationed at the Capitol into May

The National Guard will keep 2,300 members stationed at the US Capitol through May 23 amid continuing threats to lawmakers and the Capitol itself, the Pentagon announced late Tuesday.

The 2,300 members will represent roughly 50% the current number of personnel stationed at the Capitol.

“This decision was made after a thorough review of the request and after close consideration of its potential impact on readiness. During this extended period, DOD officials will work with the U.S. Capitol Police to incrementally reduce the National Guard footprint as conditions allow,” the Pentagon said in a statement.

Last week, the US Capitol Police requested that troops remain stationed at the Capitol. Chief Yogananda Pitman said that threats to lawmakers increased 93% from a year ago.

The Capitol has remained fenced off and guarded by troops since the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection when a mob of supporters of President Donald Trump seized the US Capitol in an attempt to disrupt the counting of the Electoral College.

The insurrection left a Capitol Police officer dead and 140 other officers injured. Two additional Capitol Police officers died by suicide in the days following the Jan. 6 attack.

In recent weeks, lawmakers have questioned law enforcement and intelligence officials on the security failures that led to the riot and insurrection.