New California law could increase fast-food minimum wage to $22 per hour

Those who work in the fast food industry in California received good news Monday.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a new law that would give more than a half-million fast food workers more power and protections, despite opposition from restaurant owners who argued in June that it would make owning a fast-food business "much harder and more expensive."

According to a news release, with the signing of the Fast Food Accountability and Standards Recovery Act, a 10-member council will be created that would help decide minimum standards for pay, hours, and working conditions.

“California is committed to ensuring that the men and women who have helped build our world-class economy are able to share in the state’s prosperity,” Gov. Newsom said in a statement. “Today’s action gives hardworking fast-food workers a stronger voice and seat at the table to set fair wages and critical health and safety standards across the industry. I’m proud to sign this legislation on Labor Day when we pay tribute to the workers who keep our state running as we build a stronger, more inclusive economy for all Californians.”

Members of the council will consist of those who work in the industry, including workers, their advocates, franchisees, and state officials from the Office of Business and Economic Development and the Department of Industrial Relations.

According to the Associated Press, under the legislation, the council could raise the minimum wage to $22 an hour next year at fast food restaurants with more than a hundred locations.