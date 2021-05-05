New citizens naturalized in ceremony at Joshua Tree National Park

More than two dozen people became U.S. citizens this week at California’s Joshua Tree National Park.

Under sunny skies, 25 people started the ceremony by saying the Pledge of Allegiance.

This is the first time a naturalization ceremony has been held at the national park.

"You know, it's it's, it's an emotional day for me to see these people welcome, to look at their families, to look at their siblings with them, celebrating this special day with them. It just warms my heart,” said David Smith, the Joshua Tree National Park Superintendent.

Smith says the national parks are a symbol of pride.

The 25 people who participated in Tuesday’s ceremony represented 20 countries around the world.

