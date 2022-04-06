New program pays people experiencing homelessness to clean up trash

SAN DIEGO — Every Monday and Thursday for the last month, The Lucky Duck Foundation has been out in San Diego's downtown area with trash bags and a massive bin.

The Lucky Duck Foundation is a San Diego-based non-profit committed to raising awareness and funds to help alleviate the homelessness epidemic in its community.

They're offering $2 a bag to anyone experiencing homelessness that wants to pick up garbage.

"It's a chance for them to contribute to the overall cleanliness and circumstances surrounding their environment, gives them a chance to earn some money and it improves the streets," said Drew Moser, executive director of The Lucky Duck Foundation.

The Triangle Project, named for the triangular-shaped area downtown that it covers, started in early March and since then has picked up nearly 10 tons of trash.

That's estimated to be roughly 1,300 trash bags and $2,600.

Moser says it's been a win-win for everyone.

At this point, the program only operates in one area of downtown and is scheduled to last four months, but there's already talk of keeping it going and expanding.

"We'll really wrap our heads around how does this model compare to other trash abatement programs that exist and see if it makes sense to scale this and replicate it elsewhere," said Moser.

This story was first reported by Lindsey Peña at KGTV in San Diego, Calif.