New UK leader is approved by Queen, called monarchy 'disgraceful'

Britain's latest Prime Minister, Liz Truss, has officially taken over for scandal-plagued Boris Johnson and has been formally asked to form her own new government by Queen Elizabeth II.

The choreographed event, which comes after centuries of tradition, happened at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, and is largely ceremonial.

The historic event between the head of a royal family and the UK government leader was the first time in the Queen's 70-year reign that the handover took place at the castle and not at Buckingham Palace in London.

It might not, however, be the first time a government official has had objections to the idea of a royal family.

In a Tweet released by the royal family's account, it said, "Ms. Truss accepted Her Majesty's offer and was appointed Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury."

🤝 The Queen received Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle today.



Her Majesty asked her to form a new Administration. Ms. Truss accepted Her Majesty's offer and was appointed Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury.

British network ITV shared a clip of Truss on Tuesday during an interview where as a student in 1994 she vehemently rejected the idea of a monarchy calling it "disgraceful."

In the clip Truss says, "I'm not against any of them personally, I'm against the idea that people can be born to rule. That people, because of the family they're born into, should be able to be the head of state of our country, that's disgraceful."

In this clip from 1994, Leeds student Liz Truss tells ITV News the idea of the monarchy is 'disgraceful'.



Today she meets the queen to be appointed as the new PM. pic.twitter.com/FO9WaJRSbO — ITV News Calendar (@itvcalendar) September 6, 2022

Democracy might not come into play in this scenario either as the new prime minister had been selected by less than 0.5% of British adults, the Associated Press reported. British lawmakers have called for an early election.

Truss enters office with a list of major issues for her country, including an energy crisis presenting the working people of England with skyrocketing bills, along with multiple issues plaguing the country's national health service (NHS), including long wait times.

Johnson has indicated that he will try and make a political comeback.