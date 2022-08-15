Watch Now
NewsUS News

Actions

No U.S. locales make list of world's most livable cities

New LA Bridge Shutdowns
Jae C. Hong/AP
The 6th Street Viaduct is photographed in Los Angeles, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. The newest bridge in LA, a $588-million architectural marvel with views of the downtown skyline, opened to great fanfare on July 10. It has already been closed, to great dismay, several times since then amid chaos and collisions. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
New LA Bridge Shutdowns
Posted at 11:18 AM, Aug 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-15 13:18:34-04

This year’s Global Liveability Index did not include any U.S. cities in its annual Top 10.

The annual list examined the stability, health care, infastructure, education, culture and environment of 172 of the largest cities in the world. While no U.S. cities made the top 10, Los Angeles was among the biggest movers.

Los Angeles gained 18 spots to become No. 37 in the annual rankings. Conversely, Houston dropped 25 spots to No. 56 as one of the fastest-falling cities.

While the U.S. did not have any entries in the top 10, neighboring Canada featured three of the world’s top eight livable cities.

  1. Vienna, Austria
  2. Copenhagen, Denmark
  3. Zurich, Switzerland
  4. Calgary, Canada
  5. Vancouver, Canada
  6. Geneva, Switzerland
  7. Frankfurt, Germany
  8. Toronto, Canada
  9. Amsterdam, Netherlands
  10. Osaka, Japan, and Melbourne, Australia (tied)

Damascus was considered the world’s least livable major city.

  1. Damascus, Syria
  2. Lagos, Nigeria
  3. Tripoli, Libya
  4. Algiers, Algeria
  5. Karachi, Pakistan
  6. Port Moresby, PNG
  7. Dhaka, Bangladesh
  8. Harare, Zimbabwe
  9. Douala, Cameroon
  10.  Tehran, Iran

Kiev was excluded from the rankings because of Ukraine’s conflict with Russia.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Get your FREE KTVH Streaming App