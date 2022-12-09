Nonprofit organizations receive donations from Walmart following mass shooting

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Workers and volunteers are in the process of removing items from the Walmart Chesapeake, Va., where a mass shooting occurred on Nov. 22. Six employees died and several others were injured that night when a gunman opened fire before turning the gun on himself.

In a note to its employees, John Furner, the president and CEO of Walmart, put out a memo about the tragedy. It stated, “The store is closed and will remain so for the foreseeable future.”

On Wednesday, dozens of workers went in and out of the store loading trucks

Those items are going to organizations in the Hampton Roads area.

Volunteers with The Noblemen nonprofit organization said they received four generous truckloads of items from Walmart. The group is known in Hampton Roads for helping kids, especially during the holidays. Volunteers brought the goods to their warehouse in Virginia Beach, everything from basketballs and stuffed animals to diapers and formula, even boots and socks.

Peter Reuss said the donations from Walmart were organized through Operation Homefront. He said the items will be distributed to those in need starting next week.

The Noblemen report that in 2021, 7,100 kids received nearly 37,000 toys. Reuss said he anticipates the number of kids will likely be about 10,000 this year.

A representative for the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore also confirmed that they received donations from Walmart.

This article was written by Angela Bohon for WTVR.