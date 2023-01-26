North Carolina police investigating razors found in gas pump handles

Authorities in North Carolina are warning the public to be careful at the gas pump.

According to the Forest City Police Department, officers have found razor blades placed in gas pump handles on numerous occasions.

They were located in different locations in Forrest City and surrounding areas, police said.

Forest City is located about 50 miles west of Charlotte.

The Forest City Police Department released a picture of a rusted razor in the pump handle. It's apparent that it could cause an injury if someone comes into contact with it.

"Please be aware of your surroundings while pumping gas and always check before grabbing the gas pump handle," the police department stated.

No arrests have been made. The police department said the state Department of Agriculture, which has gas pump inspectors, is assisting in the investigation.