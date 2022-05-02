Police arrest suspect who ran onto Northwestern University campus

CHICAGO — Officials at Northwestern University in Chicago say the active threat on its campus has ended.

"The Active Threat on the Chicago campus has ended," the university said in a tweet. "There is no longer a need to shelter in place. The suspect was been apprehended in [the] basement of the Ward Building. The suspect was taken into custody."

NBC Chicago and CBS Chicago reported that the suspect arrested had jumped out of a vehicle earlier and then ran onto school grounds.

Earlier on Monday, the university tweeted that there was an "active threat event" at the Chicago campus, so they were warning everyone to "run, hide, and fight" and to "take proper shelter and to lock and barricade doors."

The school tweeted the information at approximately 2:15 p.m.

According to a university alert, Chicago Police and Northwestern University Police are searching for a suspect after Chicago officers attempted to make a traffic stop in the area of Lake Shore Drive and Chicago Avenue at around 1:30 p.m.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that the suspect ran onto the campus and was last in the Morton Medical Research Building.

No other information was made available.