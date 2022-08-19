Officials: Iowa woman's death caused by her 5 Great Danes

Authorities in Iowa say a woman whose body was found dead in a ditch was killed by her own dogs.

According to NBC affiliate KTIV, Clay County Sheriff's Office said that on Monday, the body of Mindy Kiepe was found in a ditch by a man who initially thought she'd been involved in a motorcycle accident.

The news outlet reported that the sheriff's office said the man told them he couldn't get close because several large dogs were beside her.

Authorities later pronounced Kiepe dead at the scene, KTIV reported.

The 43-year-old lived on a farm near where her body was found, the Associated Press reported

CBS affiliate KIMT reported that an autopsy conducted by the Iowa State Medical Examiner's Office on Aug. 17 ruled that multiple dog bite injuries caused Kiepe's death.

According to the news outlets, an investigation determined that Kiepe's five Great Danes caused her death.

The news outlets reported that the sheriff's office said they were later euthanized.