Online grocer works to prevent both food insecurity and food waste

The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates 30 to 40 percent of food supply in the United States goes straight to the landfill.

A first-of-its-kind online grocer in the U.S. is reducing food waste and food insecurity at the same time.

Martie is an online shop where you can pick out shelf-stable grocery and household items that will be shipped to your doorstep.

CEO Louise Fritjofsson says you pay 70 percent less than you would at your grocery store, and that’s because the items you’re buying are the surplus items from producers.

Producers will donate some suplus items to food banks, but in order to still make somewhat of a profit, the producers sell the food at a discounted price to Martie.

“Here in the U.S. it's such a big country with so many resources, but we have 39 million Americans that are food insecure," Fritjofsson said. "Nine million of them are kids. There needs to be a way of getting more affordable groceries to the hands of people.”

While there are some in Europe, Fritjofsson says Martie’s online presence is unique in the U.S. Brick-and-mortar competitors include places like Grocery Outlet and Dollar General.

Right now, anyone in the western U.S. and Texas can order from Martie. Fritjofsson says the goal is to expand Martie’s service to the entire country by the end of the year.