P&G recalls spray-on Old Spice, Secret antiperspirants after detecting cancer-causing chemical

Procter & Gamble announced Tuesday that it had issued a voluntary recall for a handful of Old Spice and Secret spray-on antiperspirants due to the presence of a cancer-causing chemical.
The antiperspirant was sold in stores nationwide and online.
The Food and Drug Administration says that P&G issued the recall after detecting benzene in the spray-on products. The FDA says it has linked benzene to cancers like "leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow" and other blood disorders.
While P&G says customers should not use the affected products, they noted that daily exposure to the level of benzene detected in the antiperspirants is not expected to cause adverse health consequences. The company clarified that it issued the recall out of "an abundance of caution" and has not received any reports of adverse events related to the product.
P&G has directed stores to remove the affected products from shelves, and anyone who has purchased the deodorants included in the recalls should throw the products away.
The company also says it will "offer reimbursement for consumers who have purchased products impacted" by the recall. To learn how to get reimbursement, visit Old Spice's or Secret's website, or call P&G's Consumer Care team at 888-339-7689 on weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET.
See a full list of affected products below. The recall includes all of the deodorants below that have an expiry date between now and September 2023.
|UPC
|Description
|012044001912
|Old Spice High Endurance AP Spray Pure Sport 12/6oz
|012044044759
|Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Inv Spray Stronger Swagger 3.8oz
|037000729747
|Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Inv Spray Pure Sport Plus 12/3.8oz
|037000730347
|Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Inv Spray Stronger Swagger 12/3.8oz
|037000749479
|Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Inv Spray Ult Captain 12/3.8oz
|037000695714
|Old Spice Below Deck Powder Spray Unscented 12/4.9oz
|037000695707
|Old Spice Below Deck Powder Spray Fresh Air 12/4.9oz
|037000586906
|Secret Aerosol Powder Fresh Twin Pack
|037000711087
|Secret Aerosol Powder Fresh 12/6OZ
|037000711094
|Secret Aerosol Powder Fresh 12/4OZ
|037000723721
|Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Waterlily 3.8oz
|037000729860
|Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Lavender 12/3.8oz
|037000729914
|Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Water Lily 12/3.8oz
|037000729921
|Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Light Essentials 12/3.8oz
|037000798842
|Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Rose 12/3.8oz
|037000747642
|Secret Outlast Inv Spray Completely Clean 12/3.8oz
|037000747727
|Secret Outlast Inv Spray Protecting Powder 12/3.8oz
|012044048535
|Old Spice Pure Sport 2021 Gift Set