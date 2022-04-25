Watch
Parkland shooter's jury search restarts amid dispute

Amy Beth Bennett/AP
Judge Elizabeth Scherer speaks with Assistant State Attorney Carolyn McCann, left, and Assistant Public Defender Tamara Curtis during a sidebar discussion prior to jury pre-selection in the penalty phase of the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Monday, April 25, 2022. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool)
Posted at 2:31 PM, Apr 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-25 16:31:46-04

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Jury selection in the sentencing phase of the trial for Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz must start over after a dispute over a possible judge's error.

Prosecutors persuaded Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer on Monday that she should start over after she failed to question some potential jurors she dismissed.

Cruz's attorneys strongly disagreed.

The decision nullifies two weeks of work by lawyers for the prosecution and defense.

Cruz pleaded guilty to killing 17 people during the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The 12 jurors who are selected will have to decide whether Cruz will face the death penalty or life in prison without parole.

