Pilots for American Airlines consider merger with ALPA union

Pilots for American Airlines said on Friday that the union which represents them was receptive to the idea of exploring the possibility of a merger.

American Airlines pilots are looking considering a possible merger of their union with the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), Reuters reported.

Major U.S. carriers represented by ALPA include large airlines like United and Delta Air Lines.

American is out on its own among the U.S. air travel industry as it is the only major U.S. airline not under ALPA representation.