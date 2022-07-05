Watch Now
NewsUS News

Actions

Police: 1 person dead, four others injured in Kenosha shooting

crime scene tape police line generic
Matt Rourke/AP
crime scene tape police line generic
Posted at 12:18 PM, Jul 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-05 14:18:50-04

KENOSHA, Wisc. — Authorities in Wisconsin said one person is dead and four others were injured in a shooting Monday in Kenosha.

In a press release, police said they were called to a residence around 10:20 p.m.

Once on scene, officers encountered a "chaotic scene" with evidence of multiple gunshots being fired, the department said.

Police said all the victims were adults.

Four of them were taken to a local hospital, two of whom were transported to Milwaukee-area hospitals with serious injuries, police said.

Police have not made any arrests, nor is a motive known at this time, the department said.

The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing, Scripps station TMJ4 reported.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Donate today to help Montana recover