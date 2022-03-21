Police: 10 people injured in shooting outside Dallas venue space

Authorities in Texas say 10 people were injured in a shooting as they stood outside a Dallas venue space Saturday night.

According to the Dallas Police Department, an 18-year-old man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police said as of Monday, the victim was still listed in critical condition.

Officials said the shooting occurred just before midnight Sunday in the 5200 block of Botham Jean Boulevard.

Police said the victims, aged 15 to 21, were standing outside the venue when they were shot.

The Associated Press reported that the shooting happened at The Space Dallas.

Authorities said the victims injured were not the intended targets in the shooting.

Police said they collected more than 30 casings from the scene.

The motive of the shooting is still being investigated.

Police said a suspect had not been identified at this time.