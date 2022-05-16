Watch
NewsUS News

Actions

Police: 3 Hurt after crowds rush exit at Las Vegas festival

Police said three people sustained minor injuries after crowds at the Lovers & Friends Festival rushed the exit amid unfounded claims of gunfire.
APTOPIX July Fourth Las Vegas
Posted at 12:20 PM, May 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-16 14:23:17-04

A music festival in Las Vegas resumed after a “security incident” temporarily halted performances on Saturday, authorities said.

Las Vegas police said in a statement that three people were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries after crowds at the Lovers & Friends Festival rushed from the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

Police said a large group of attendees fled the venue after gunfire was reportedly heard at about 10 p.m.

“At this time, there is no evidence of a shooting and the initial report has been deemed unfounded,” police said in a statement.

Festival organizers displayed a message on screens in the venue that said there was a security incident, authorities were investigating and to remain in place, officials said.

The two-day festival, which began Saturday, featured several R&B and rap artists, including Usher, Ludacris and Ne-Yo.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.

Newsy is the nation’s only free 24/7 national news network. You can find Newsy using your TV’s digital antenna or stream for free. See all the ways you can watch Newsy here

Newsy 2022

Golf over 800 holes for $119