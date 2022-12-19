Police: 5 people killed in active shooter incident near Toronto

An active shooter incident ended with five victims dead and another injured in a suburb of Toronto, Canada.

According to York Regional Police, officers were dispatched to a condo building Sunday night after getting a report of an active shooter who had shot several people.

"When police arrived, an interaction occurred between the officers and a male subject and the subject was shot," the police department stated.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not said why the shooter targeted people condo building.

"It's gonna take us some time to determine the motive in this investigation," said York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween.

Police do not believe there is any other threat to the community. Residents who were evacuated during the incident were allowed to return home several hours later.