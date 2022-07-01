Uvalde, Texas, school district Police Chief Pete Arredondo missed his second city council meeting, opening the possibility that he will be removed from the body.

Arredondo was elected to a seat on City Council in May, weeks before a deadly school shooting in the city killed 19 students and two teachers. Officials have blamed Arredondo for law enforcement’s botched response to the school shooting.

It took more than an hour for officers to confront the gunman.

Arredondo was placed on leave last month amid an investigation into law enforcement’s handling of the incident.

Mayor Don McLaughlin said that missing a third meeting could jeopardize his seat.

"We can't stop him from taking the oath of office,” McLaughlin said. “This is his second meeting. If he misses his third, I don't think there's anybody up here that will tell you that we won't take the action we need to take."

Residents attended the meeting continuing to seek answers from Arredondo, McLaughlin and officials on hand.