'Multiple' fatalities and injuries following mass shooting in San Jose, suspect deceased

CNN
Posted at 9:11 AM, May 26, 2021
Multiple people were killed and injured Wednesday morning in a mass shooting that took place at a light rail maintenance yard near San Jose, California, the Santa Clara County Sheriff's (SCSO) Office said.

The number of casualties from the incident remains unclear, according to Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Russell Davis.

The shooting occurred at about 6:45 a.m. local time near Younger Ave. and San Pedro St. at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) maintenance rail yard.

Just after 8 a.m. local time, the SCSO tweeted that the shooter was "down." Officials have since confirmed that the suspect, a man, is deceased. Officials declined to go into specifics regarding the suspect's death.

“This is a horrific day for our city," Liccardo said in a press conference Wednesday. "...we are in a very dark moment, but I am heartened to see the response of the VTA family."

The VTA tweeted Wednesday morning that the rail yard had been evacuated and that service to the system would not be disrupted.

"We are in close contact with local law enforcement and monitoring this situation closely," California Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a tweet Wednesday.

Officials said they would hold another press briefing at 10:30 p.m. PT.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

