Prosecutor: 26 alleged gang members charged for targeting Atlanta celebrities

A Georgia prosecutor announced earlier this week that 26 alleged gang members were charged in connection to homes of Atlanta athletes and celebrities being burglarized.

On Monday, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced the indictments against alleged members of the Drug Rich gang, who are accused of committing carjacking, kidnapping, armed robberies, shootings, and home invasions, the Associated Press reported.

According to the 220-count indictment, celebrities targeted include singer Mariah Carey, reality TV star Marlo Hampton, Atlanta United player Brad Guzan and Atlanta Falcons player Calvin Ridley.

Willis added that the alleged suspects victimized social media influencers, the Associated Press reported.

“What they do is target people who show their wealth on social media,” Willis said during a press conference, the AP reported. “So I do have a message for the public: Where it is kind of fun to put your things on social media and show off, unfortunately these gangs are becoming more savvy, more sophisticated in the way that they target you.”

According to Willis, 18 of the 26 defendants charged are in custody, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.