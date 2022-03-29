Watch
Queen Elizabeth makes first major public appearance since testing positive for COVID-19

Richard Pohle/AP
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II attends a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at Westminster Abbey in London, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (Richard Pohle/Pool via AP)
Posted at 11:23 AM, Mar 29, 2022
LONDON — Queen Elizabeth made her first public appearance in five months on Tuesday.

The British monarch joined the royal family at a memorial service honoring her late husband Prince Philip.

Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, died last year, two years before his 100th birthday.

Due to COVID-19 rules, the queen sat alone during the service at Westminster Abbey.

Buckingham Palace reported Queen Elizabeth was actively involved in the planning of the service, even after she was forced to cut back on her duties in October, due to an unspecified illness.

This was her first major public appearance since she tested positive for COVID-19 in February and started experiencing mobility problems.

