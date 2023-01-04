Republicans will try again to elect new House speaker

After three failed attempts to pick a House speaker on Tuesday, incoming representatives will participate in a fourth round of voting starting at noon ET Wednesday.

Tuesday marked the first time in exactly 100 years that the House did not elect a speaker on the first ballot.

Kevin McCarthy, who has been the Republican leader, could not garner the 218 votes needed among his 222-member caucus to become speaker. In the first two rounds of balloting on Tuesday, McCarthy lost 19 votes. And on the third round of balloting, Jim Jordan got 20 votes. Jordan himself said he is not wanting to become speaker and has given his support to McCarthy as Jordan is likely to become the Judiciary Committee chair under a McCarthy speakership.

McCarthy also woke up to an important endorsement on Wednesday. Former President Donald Trump posted on social media that he continues to endorse McCarthy for the speaker role.

All 212 Democrats voted in favor of Hakeem Jeffries, who will assume the role of minority leader.

Electing a speaker is generally one of the first actions the House must do before organizing for the term. Once a speaker is elected, items such as committee chairs and agendas can be decided.

The speaker of the House also falls just below the vice president on the presidential line of succession.