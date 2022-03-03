Russian cats now banned from international competition

The conflict in Ukraine is now impacting Russian cats.

The Fédération Internationale Féline (FIFe), an international cat organization, announced it is it's taking action against Russian cats and their owners.

"No cat bred in Russia may be imported and registered in any FIFe pedigree book outside Russia, regardless of, which organization issued its pedigree," FIFe detailed on its website. "No cat belonging to exhibitors living in Russia may be entered at any FIFe show outside Russia, regardless of, which organization these exhibitors hold their membership in."

The ban will run until May 31, the organization said.

"We hope for the sake of our Ukrainian friends that this terrible situation will not last a lot longer and we wish them a lot of courage and good fortune," FIFe said.

The organization says it is present in 40 countries and has more than 100,000 individual members.

It adds that it puts on more than 700 shows a year, which feature more than 200,000 cats.