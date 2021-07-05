4 people found in Surfside condo building rubble Monday; death toll now at 28, 117 unaccounted for

SURFSIDE, Fla. -- A total of four more victims were recovered from the rubble of a partially-collapsed Florida condominium building Monday, as crews resumed their search following the demolition of the remaining section of the building.

The remains of three people were found Monday morning, and another person was recovered in the afternoon. The death toll is now at 28 people, with 117 people still unaccounted for after the collapse 12 days ago.

“Since the first responders were able to resume their work on the collapse last night, we have very sadly recovered three additional victims," Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said during a press conference Monday morning. "The total number of confirmed deaths is now at 27. The number of those accounted for is 191 and unaccounted for 118.”

Demolition crews used explosives to bring down the rest of the structure Sunday night. The rescue crews were given the all-clear not long after the high-rise came tumbling down. In Monday afternoon's update, Cava said the teams have access to "all sections of the grid" to continue the search.

Crews began clearing the new debris so rescuers could start making their way into areas of an underground garage of particular interest in the search for the unaccounted-for people.

Cava said the teams have already removed 4.8 million tons of concrete in their search of the site.

The first portion of the Champlain Towers South building collapsed in the early morning hours on June 24.

Although the Miami area will likely be spared from the more intense part of Tropical Storm Elsa, the outer bands of rain were already reaching toward Southern Florida Monday evening. The rain and thunderstorms will force rescue crews to pause operations briefly as they pass over, officials said.

Heavy rains and winds are expected Monday overnight and into Tuesday, with a return to clear skies Tuesday night.

Miami-Dade authorities provided an update on the search Monday evening: