Search continues for suspects in Sacramento shooting that left 6 dead, 12 injured

Police are seeking leads that can help them locate those responsible for a shooting in Sacramento, California that left six people dead and 12 injured.

The shooting happened early Sunday morning in the downtown area, which is filled with bars and nightlife attractions.

Police believe there were multiple shooters firing from a vehicle.

No suspect information has been released, but police say the incident happened after a large fight took place.

A stolen gun was found in the area where the shooting occurred, authorities said. Police are investigating whether it was used in the shooting.

On Sunday, President Joe Biden said Congress needs to do more to prevent mass shootings.

"Ban ghost guns. Require background checks for all gun sales. Ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. Repeal gun manufacturers’ immunity from liability," Biden said in a statement. "Pass my budget proposal, which would give cities more of the funding they need to fund the police and fund the crime prevention and intervention strategies that can make our cities safer."

The shooting in Sacramento was one of two mass shootings in the U.S. over the weekend. One person was killed and 11 others were wounded at a concert in Dallas.