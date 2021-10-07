Seniors create diaper cakes for new parents in need

SURPRISE, Ariz. (KNXV) — A group of seniors in Arizona is combining creativity and compassion to make a big difference in the lives of families trying to make ends meet.

Judy Goolsby and nearly a dozen others in a senior living community are using their golden years to make new parents' first years a little easier.

“Just such a great way to give back to the community," Sandy Petersen said. "We’ve had a good life."

They're now paying it forward by creating diaper cakes.

“We’ve evolved, we’re a little more fancy than we have been,” said Betty Stone.

What began as a simple layered cake of rolled diapers is now transformed into elaborately themed masterpieces.

ABC15

Becky Rahn, the active living director at the facility, hatched the idea, partnering with the nonprofit "Choices," which provides a plethora of resources for new parents.

“They help them with supplies they’re gonna need as well as they do educational classes, helping them to stay healthy during their pregnancy,” said Rahn.

When she brought the idea to her residents, they were excited.

“My reaction was, 'oh my gosh aren’t they cute,'” said Joanne Doran.

They’ve now donated more than thirty cakes to Choices. The parents can earn the cakes after attending free educational classes.

“We all had to learn how to take care of a baby and sometimes it’s not the easiest thing in the world,” said Goolsby. “We could all use a little help and it feels great to be in a position to do it.”

ABC15

This story was originally reported by Cameron Polom on ABC15.com.