Several train cars derail near CSX railyard in Indiana

AVON, Indiana — Several CSX train cars derailed Tuesday near the railyard in Avon, according to the Washington Township/Avon Fire Department.

Battalion Chief Jerry Bessler said firefighters were initially dispatched to the railyard for a train fire around noon. But when crews got on the scene, they saw a derailment and a small fire.

Bessler said that the fire was possibly caused by a rail heater that got knocked over during the derailment. A hazmat team was dispatched to the scene, but they were disregarded before they got on the scene.

WRTV Photo/Jason Ronimous Several train cars derailed on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, near the CSX railyard in Avon, according to the fire department.

Once firefighters determined no leaks since most of the derailed cars were empty, firefighters turned the scene back over to CSX, Bessler said.

A public affairs officer for the National Transportation Safety Board said they didn't have any information on the incident yet. It's not clear if the NTSB is investigating the incident.

WRTV Photo/Jason Ronimous Several train cars derailed on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, near the CSX railyard in Avon, according to the fire department.

WRTV reached out to CSX by email for more information and is awaiting a response.

The Wayne Township Fire Department assisted at the scene.

Wayne Township Fire Department is assisting Avon Fire Department and CSX with a train derailment at 240 Production Drive in Avon. No injuries have been reported and there is no threat to the population. pic.twitter.com/xYk5y5CkEo — Wayne Township Fire Department (@Waynetwpfire) January 18, 2022

Andrew Smith at WRTV first reported this story.