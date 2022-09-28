Sherwood Police confirm active shooter at Arkansas hospital

SHERWOOD, Ark. — Authorities in Arkansas confirmed Wednesday that law enforcement officials are on the scene of an active shooter at a Sherwood hospital.

Sherwood Police confirmed on Twitter that the situation was happening at CHI St. Vincent North.

We can confirm an active shooter at SVI.

No other information will be released at this time. — Sherwood Police Department (@SherwoodArPD) September 28, 2022

KTHV reported that the shooting occurred on the fourth floor of the hospital.

According to KARK, the hospital went on lockdown around 11 a.m.

Both news outlets reported other law enforcement agencies, including North Little Rock Police Department, Arkansas State Police, and the Little Rock Police Department responded to the incident.

Sherwood Police said no other information was available to be released at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.