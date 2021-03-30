Shooting on Las Vegas Boulevard led to police chase

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says four people are in custody after a shooting on Las Vegas Boulevard near Charleston Boulevard.

Officers say some kind of altercation happened at the 7 Eleven before the shooting took place.

Police say gunfire came from a red Dodge Neon that was seen going southbound on Las Vegas Boulevard.

3 people were shot, one with life-threatening injuries, according to LVMPD.

Officers say they located the Neon after it crashed with two other vehicles near Desert Inn and Sierra Vista.

After crashing the 4 occupants of the vehicle tried to get away on foot, one of them was hit by a car and was taken to Sunrise Hospital, according to police.

This article was written by Jason Dinant for KTNV.