Firefighter killed, another injured in shooting at Los Angeles-area fire station

Officials are searching for a gunman after shots were fired at a Los Angeles County fire station, killing one firefighter and injuring at least one other.

Los Angeles County Fire Department's Twitter account confirmed there was a shooting just before 11 a.m. PT at Station 81 in Agua Dulce, an area west of Santa Clarita, California.

Los Angeles area media confirm one firefighter has died in the shooting. The condition of the injured firefighter is not known at this time.

The fire department says "it is with heavy hearts that the LACoFD confirmed that a tragic shooting" has occurred.

It is with heavy hearts that the LACoFD confirms that a tragic shooting occurred at approximately 10:55 a.m. today at FS 81 in Agua Dulce. The Dept. is still in the process of gathering additional information & are cooperating with law enf. throughout this ongoing incident. (1/2) — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) June 1, 2021

The gunman ran after the shots were fired and has not been located at this time.

ABC News and KTTV both report that a fire has been reported at a home about ten miles from the station, though it's currently unclear if it is linked to the shooting.

