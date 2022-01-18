Sotheby's to auction off rare 555.5-carat black diamond

A famous auction house has unveiled a rare black diamond that is possibly from outer space.

On Monday, Sotheby's said, "The Enigma" is a 555.55-carat that will go on exhibit in Dubai, Los Angeles, and London beginning Jan. 17.

The diamond is believed to have either been created after a meteoric impact or from a diamond-bearing asteroid that collided with Earth, the auction house said.

According to the Associated Press, the diamond will go up for auction in London in February and is expected to fetch at least $6.8 million.

Sotheby's said in 2006 it was listed as the world's largest cut diamond in "Guinness Book of World Records."