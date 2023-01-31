Soup recalled for having wrong contents inside jar

Sixteen-ounce jars of Rao's "Chicken & Gnocchi" soup are being recalled because they contain vegetable minestrone, the company announced.

In addition to having the wrong contents, the soups may contain egg, which isn't noted. People who have an allergy to egg run the risk of having an allergic reaction.

The soup was sold in more than 30 states between Dec. 8 and Jan. 27, according to a statement from the company posted on the Food and Drug Administration's website.

The recall only involves soup with Code Date 2320 MDV 046030Z009, the company says.

No illnesses have been reported.

People who purchased the soup can return it for a full refund.

The company did not specify how the soups ended up being mislabeled.