Space-aged wine for sale after spending 14 months on International Space Station

Christophe Ena/AP
A bottle of Petrus red wine that spent a year orbiting the world in the International Space Station is pictured in Paris Monday, May 3, 2021. The bottle of French wine is up for a private sale at Christie’s, with a stratospheric price tag in the region of euro 1 million. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Posted at 11:32 AM, May 04, 2021
LONDON — The wine is out of this world and the price is stratospheric.

A bottle of French red wine that flew around earth aboard the International Space Station for 14 months is up for sale.

Christie's auction house is looking for about $1 million for the bottle of Pétrus 2000. It was one of 12 bottles sent into space in November 2019 by researchers looking into how the lack of atmosphere impacts agriculture.

“This bottle of Pétrus 2000 marks a momentous step in the pursuit of developing and gaining a greater understanding of the maturation of wine," said Tim Triptree, International Director, Christie's Wine & Spirits Department in a written release.

The experiment was overseen by Space Cargo Unlimited.

The wine comes in a unique trunk created by Maison d’Arts Les Ateliers Victor and a corkscrew crafted from meteorite.

At a March tasting, wine experts said the space-aged wine is subtly altered.

The wine and trunk is being offered by private sale to wine and space enthusiasts.

Christie's says part of the proceeds will be used to research the future of agriculture.

