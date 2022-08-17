Spacewalk halted due to problems with cosmonaut's spacesuit

A spacewalk outside the International Space Station was cut short Wednesday.

According to NASA, Expedition 67 Commander Oleg Artemyev and flight engineer Denis Matveev were instructed to end the spacewalk due to battery power issues with Artemyev's spacesuit.

The two Russians had already managed to install cameras on a robotic arm before returning to the space state, NASA reported.

Artemyev reportedly joked with flight controllers once inside the ISS, telling them that he felt "better than when he started the spacewalk."

"The duo was never in any danger during the operations," NASA stated.

Artemyev was wearing a Russian-made Orlan spacesuit.

CNN reports this was his seventh spacewalk.