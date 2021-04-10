Watch
NewsUS News

Actions

Yosemite National Park to require reservations starting May 21

items.[0].image.alt
Jamie Richards/AP
FILE - In this May 27, 2020, photo provided by the National Park Service, Yosemite Valley School, lower right, stands in Yosemite National Park, Calif. In the background is Upper Yosemite Falls. On Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, the U.S. Department of the Interior announced that our nation's veterans and Gold Star families will receive free access for life to any national park, national wildlife refuge, and other federal lands, beginning Veterans Day. (Jamie Richards/National Park Service via AP)
Virus Outbreak Dispatches From Yosemite
Posted at 7:34 PM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 21:34:42-04

If you're planning to explore Yosemite National Park during the spring or summer, you'll have to make a reservation.

For the second time during the pandemic, the National Park Service said beginning May 21 through the end of September, reservations will be mandatory "to better manage heavy visitation."

Park officials said between now and May 30, reservations are not required to drive into Yosemite.

Visitors who make reservations will get a daily pass, which will be valid for three days, and it'll apply to one vehicle and all of its occupants.

Officials added that visitors must display their permits on their dashboard at all times while inside the park.

Park officials said all guests, including those with annual or lifetime passes, must pay a $2 non-refundable reservation fee, which is included in the $35 per car park entrance fee.

To make a reservation, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream Local News Anytime