Storm brings blizzard-like conditions, tornadoes to parts of the U.S.

A storm system sweeping across the U.S. this week is bringing blizzard conditions to the upper Plains while the South is on alert for tornadoes.

Meanwhile, the central Appalachians are preparing for a possible ice storm.

Several tornado warnings were issued Tuesday morning for Texas and Oklahoma. One of the tornadoes struck Grapevine, Texas, injuring at least five people, according to the National Weather Service.

The risk of tornadoes is expected to continue on Tuesday and Wednesday. The area with the greatest risk is the central Gulf Coast.

Meanwhile, winds of 40 mph and snow accumulations of 18 inches were expected in the northern Plains on Tuesday. Blizzard warnings were issued for parts of six states.

The storm is then expected to bring icy weather to West Virginia and Pennsylvania later this week. A winter storm watch was issued for the area.

The area could encounter a mix of heavy snow and freezing rain.