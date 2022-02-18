Storm system brings heavy rain and snow to much of the US

Millions of Americans are under a severe weather threat with storms bringing heavy rainfall, flash flooding, snow, ice and high winds to parts of the U.S.

Southern California is getting some unusual snowfall in Hesperia, about 80 miles northeast of Los Angeles.

The storm quickly dropped more than an inch of snow during a high school soccer game. More winter weather pushed through Denver Wednesday night, blanketing the city with three inches of snow and causing traffic issues on the interstates.

This storm stretches for hundreds of miles, from north Texas up into New England, bringing strong winds to Lake Michigan that pushed thick ice on the water up onto shore near Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Wind alerts have been issued across the region from the Great Lakes all the way down through the Gulf Coast.

The system is prompting flash flood watches and warnings in the Chicago area, and those alerts continue up into Michigan, Indiana and Ohio.

Southern states below the storm will see heavy rainfall, strong winds and potential for tornadoes.

Almost half the country can expect some type of severe weather over the next 24 hours, so officials are advising people to be prepared.

This story was originally published by Scott Withers of Newsy.