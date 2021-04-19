Suspect arrested, charged in connection with Wisconsin bar shooting that left 3 dead

SOMERS, Wisc. — A man is in custody and has been charged in connection with an early morning shooting at a Somers bar where three people died and three more were injured, Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said Sunday.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified publicly, has been charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide with additional criminal charges to follow pending further investigation.

The incident happened at around 12:42 a.m. local time Sunday at Somers House bar. Local law enforcement says there were gunshots inside the building and outside the building.

Peter Ploskee lives across the street from the Somers House and said he initially heard three gunshots, and as he made his way from his bedroom to living room, he heard several more

"Looking out my north windows, I see people running from the bar this way, people running that way. I mean any direction they possibly could," Ploskee said.

Carthage College Student Heidi Wittwer was out on the town celebrating with her friends, and the last place on the list for the night was Somers House.

"We go to the bar quite often, so we pretty much know all the people that go," Wittwer said. “It's a lot of Carthage students because the bar is so close to our school."

But, little did Wittwer and the others at the bar know, Sunday morning things were going to take a drastic turn for the worst.

"It was really crowded and then suddenly there was a fight that broke out and then everyone was kind of put on edge from that, but we didn't think anything of it," Wittwer said. "I believe they were out on the patio the first shots. So, I was in the bar, and we were told there's a shooter everyone duck."

Emergency push notifications were sent to residents' cell phones who were nearby the deadly scene.

"There is an active criminal investigation in the area of Sheridan Road and 15th Place. The suspect is still at large. Please report any suspicious activity to 911,” the message read.

Carthage College was placed on a lockdown immediately following the shooting and it was lifted a little after 6 a.m. Sunday. A spokesperson says while no college students were hurt there will be additional counseling services available today and this week.

"As a college student, no one should ever have to go through that experience of someone pulling a gun at your college bar," Wittwer said. “I mean, that's horrible."

“My heart breaks for Kenosha this morning in the wake of a shooting that took three lives and injured at least two others. I want to thank the first responders who reacted quickly and are still working to investigate and find those involved in this senseless tragedy,” Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement Sunday afternoon.

This story was originally published by TMJ4 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.