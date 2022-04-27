Texas governor seeks donations to send migrants to Washington, D.C.

The governor of Texas is accepting donations from the public to cover the costs of sending migrants from the southern border to Washington, D.C.

The Officer of the Texas Governor has set up a donation page on its website.

It can be found under the website’s ‘Border Crisis Update’ section.

The site says, “In the wake of President Biden’s decision to end Title 42 expulsions, Governor Abbott has directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to charter buses to transport migrants to Washington, D.C.”

It adds that any unused money will be applied toward funding the Texas border wall.

Governor Greg Abbott announced earlier this month he was sending migrants from the southwest border to Washington, D.C.

The buses will arrive near the U.S. Capitol and migrants will meet with volunteers who will help them reach different destinations around the country, while they wait for a court appearance date.

So far, ten buses have taken migrants to D.C., the governor announced this week.

"Thanks to the State of Texas, President Biden will be able to immediately meet the needs of migrants he is allowing to cross our border by busing them to his backyard," said Abbott in a statement.

Abbott said his goal was to draw attention to what he described as failed immigration policies during a time of record crossings.