Texas man dies after swarm of bees attacks

A man in Texas died when a swarm of bees attacked in Breckenridge, Texas, about 100 miles west of Fort Worth.

According to the Breckenridge Fire Department , responding deputies were met with “very aggressive bee activity.”

They found the man “had been severely stung” and “went into cardiac arrest.” He did not survive, officials say.

Firefighters found a second person inside the home at the time, CNN identifies her as the man's wife. They dressed her in protective gear so she could walk outside and be taken to a friend’s house.

Neighbors were told to stay quiet and allow the bees to “hive back up and calm down.”

A local beekeeper helped locate the hive and then removed it using hand tools and foam, according to the fire department.