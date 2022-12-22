The Christmas ladder and alternative 'tree' ideas for those who want something different

It may not work for everyone, but there are some interesting alternatives to decorating a Christmas tree during the holidays.

One trend taking off for some is the Christmas ladder. Done right, it can be just as pretty as a tree.

You can decorate them however you want, with some people deciding to add shelves, and plants.

Ladders of all varieties can be used.

🪜🪴 Plant Christmas tree ladder — both festive and functional https://t.co/8wUur1hNqg — ᖇคเภ๒๏ฬՇєӄӄ🏳️‍🌈 (@rbtekk) December 16, 2022

Some versions can offer a rustic look and can use items you already have in your home.



Other more minimal ideas are to just decorate with greenery. You'll get the cozy look of a tree, with much less effort, and less clean up after the season is over.

Other ideas for those in small homes include table top Christmas trees, or even terracotta pot tree ideas where the pots are stacked upside down and decorated or painted.

Modern art ideas can become great Christmas tree alternatives.

Crafty table top Christmas decoration ideas can be made from a variety of materials including paper, old books and other items. It will also allow the entire family to get involved.