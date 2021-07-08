Tropical Storm Elsa kills 1 in Florida, injures 10 in Georgia as it moves up East Coast

Tropical Storm Elsa has weakened significantly as it moves through southern Georgia Wednesday night, heading up the East Coast. At least one person has died in Jacksonville, Florida because of the strong winds and rain from the storm system. Another ten people were injured at an RV park on a Navy base in southern Georgia when a tornado went through.

"Heavy rainfall across southeast Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, southeast Virginia may result in considerable flash and urban flooding," according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm system currently has 45 mph winds.

The agency said tropical storm conditions are possible along the coast of mid-Atlantic states and southern New England states, like Massachusetts, by Thursday night or Friday.

The center of Tropical Storm Elsa made landfall in Taylor County along the Gulf Coast of North Florida at about 11 a.m. ET Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Taylor County is southeast of Tallahassee near the state’s "Big Bend" — the Apalachee Bay region where the Florida peninsula becomes the Florida panhandle.

Ahead of landfall, Elsa weakened back down from a hurricane to a tropical storm.