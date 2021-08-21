Henri becomes hurricane as northeast braces for its arrival

The National Hurricane Center on Saturday reported that Henri reached hurricane status as the Mid-Atlantic and New England brace for the storm's arrival.

The NHC forecasts that the storm, currently churning off the East Coast in the Atlantic Ocean, will make landfall on Long Island sometime on Sunday.

Henri is currently packing maximum sustained winds that exceed 74 mph and is continuing to move northward. Long Island and coastal New England states are expected to begin feeling the effects of Henri as early as Saturday.

The National Hurricane Center reports that "dangerous" storm surge will arrive late Saturday night, and Rhode Island could see hurricane-like conditions ahead of the storm's official landfall.

The NHC also says that Long Island, New England, southeast New York and northern New Jersey could be in for "considerable" flash and urban flooding, as well as small stream and river flooding throughout the weekend.

Across the East Coast, Henri will cause beaches and ocean ports to experience dangerous swells and significant rip tide currents.

Hurricane warnings have been issued on Long Island and into coastal areas of New England, like Rhode Island and southern Connecticut. CNN reports that as of Saturday morning, 4 million people were under hurricane warnings.