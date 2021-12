A key ingredient to a holiday treat is in short supply.

Like cream cheese, peppermint is becoming harder to find.

Which is sad news for fans of candy canes.

Experts say its due to global supply chain issues, including backups at ports, driver shortages, and service workers.

The USDA says peppermint production has decreased nearly 25% over the past decade.

Candy stores say despite the shortage this year, candy canes are still flying off of the shelves.