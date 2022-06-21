Watch
NewsUS News

Actions

Uber brings back shared rides

Uber-NYC Taxis
Nam Y. Huh/AP
An Uber sign is displayed inside a car
Uber-NYC Taxis
Posted at 11:32 AM, Jun 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-21 13:32:34-04

Uber is offering its shared ride service again.

Shared rides were paused in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Uber notes that its UberX Share service can save riders up to 20% off their total fare.

"At Uber, we know affordability is important to making transportation more accessible for more people – especially in the current economic climate," the company said in a statement.

Uber's competitor, Lyft, has begun bringing back its suspended shared ride service. According to CBS News, it's already available in Philadelphia and Miami and will be expanded to more cities this year.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Donate today to help Montana recover