Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights to return in 2021

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Studios says Halloween Horror Nights will happen in 2021.

The Florida park made the announcement on its website.

They canceled it last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The event will take place Sept. 3–Oct. 31, according to the website.

One theme set for this year will be the 1988 movie "Beetlejuice."

Universal said they'll continue to keep an eye on the environment and will reveal enhanced health and safety protocols closer to the event's start date.

The park added that if you bought tickets or packages to last year's event and did not request a full refund, you'll be able to use them in 2021.