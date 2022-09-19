University of Oregon apologizes for anti-Mormon chants during game with BYU

The University of Oregon is apologizing after football fans launched into an offensive chant.

Oregon was playing BYU, which is operated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, on Saturday.

A clip posted online shows the crowd shouting, "(Expletive) the Mormons."

The governor of Utah commented on the video, saying, "Religious bigotry alive and celebrated in Oregon."

The University of Oregon said the chant coming from the student section was "disgraceful."

"These types of actions go against everything the university stands for, and it goes against the spirit of competition," the university tweeted. "We can and will do better as a campus community that has no place for hate, bias or bigotry."

Oregon's governor retweeted the university's statement. She added that the chant was "unacceptable."

"We must do better," Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said.